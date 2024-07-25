Watch AD INFINITUM's 'My Halo' Video

(Freeman) AD INFINITUM redefine their sound as they look to the future with their upcoming album, 'Abyss,' out October 11, 2024 via Napalm Records! Since breaking out into the scene in 2020, AD INFINITUM has experienced a remarkable rise, evolving their musical style with each release. While their earlier offerings showcased a symphonic metal approach, 'Abyss' reveals a whole new side of AD INFINITUM, marking their most dynamic, modern and progressive record to date.
Today, the band offers a first taste of what's to come by unleashing the mesmerizing and catchy opening track, "My Halo", featuring powerful breakdowns and setting the tone for the album. This first single arrives with a captivating official music video.
AD INFINITUM on "My Halo": "Our brand-new single, 'My Halo', is out, and with it, the announcement of not only our upcoming album, 'Abyss,' but also our next album trilogy. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet with the AD INFINITUM signature sound, playing with new sounds and swimming in darker waters."
On the new album 'Abyss,' gripping, rhythmic riffs, infectious choruses, heavy breakdowns and singer Melissa Bonny's inimitable and increasingly versatile vocal approach present the band at the very top of their game - proving that these hard-working, ever-rising stars never fail in surprising their fans and critics alike. AD INFINITUM is Melissa Bonny (vocals), Adrian Thessenvitz (guitars), Korbinian Benedict (bass) and Niklas Müller (drums).
AD INFINITUM on 'Abyss': "Welcome to a new page of the AD INFINITUM story, where a new era begins. A journey connecting three albums, starting in the ominous darkness of 'ABYSS,' out on October 11th. The journey will continue through the hope and empowerment found at the 'SURFACE,' and end in the freeing and energizing dreamscapes of 'ELYSIUM.' We are extremely impatient to present this new record, as well as not only the beautiful artworks and videos depicting its universe, but the captivating visual storyline connecting each video to the next. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet!"
