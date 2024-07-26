Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video

Fit For A King have released a music video for their brand new single "TECHNIUM," which features a guest appearance from The Plot In You's vocalist Landon Tewers.

According to the announcement, the track is a statement to how modern technology has shaped our lives - for better and for worse. "'TECHNIUM' is about how we have let technology become such an intricate part of our lives because of all its convenience and benefits, but now all the negatives are starting to emerge, like depression, anxiety, misinformation, etc, and we are at a point where there really isn't any going back," states singer Ryan Kirby.

He continues, "We couldn't be more excited to premiere this song on the massive summer tour with I Prevail, Halestorm, and Hollywood Undead. Hope those crowds are ready!"

