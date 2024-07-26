Guided By Voices and Brainiac Lead Athens Community Arts and Music Festival Lineup

(Sweet Cheetah) The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival (ACAMF), a revered annual celebration of arts and culture, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to Union Street in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3, 2024. This free event promises a day filled with captivating entertainment, creative expression, and community involvement, catering to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Nestled in the heart of Athens, ACAMF has earned acclaim for its intimate outdoor ambiance and diverse lineup of live musical performances, showcasing both local talents and renowned artists from across the nation. This year, ACAMF proudly presents Ohio indie-rock legends Guided By Voices and Brainiac as headliners, along with Shilpa Ray, Lung, Heather Redman & The Reputation, The D-Rays, McGovern Brothers, Gardener, Adam Remnant, Swing Big, Another Language Altogether, Ivy Peirce, and Exit 191.

Beyond the music, ACAMF offers a rich tapestry of activities, including: Art Market: a curated selection of local and regional artists and vendors offering an array of unique artworks and crafts;

Educational Activities: dynamic programs provided by local arts organizations, fostering creativity and community engagement; and,

American Sign Language Interpreters: ensuring accessibility for the local deaf community, ACAMF remains committed to providing inclusive experiences for all attendees.

The event's lead organizer Scott Winland says, "We are excited for the return of the Athens Community Arts and Music Festival, and another year of celebration and creativity. This event epitomizes the essence of our vibrant community, uniting artists, musicians, and art enthusiasts to showcase the richness and diversity of Athens.

"[We] extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Athens, Ohio, and all the sponsors for their generous support, which has been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition."

For more information about ACAMF 2024, including updates on the lineup and volunteer opportunities, please visit https://acamf.com/.Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

