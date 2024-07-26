Imagine Dragons Rock 'Nice To Meet You' In New Live Video

(BHM) Vevo have shared GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons' very special live performance of "Nice To Meet You," off their new album, LOOM, as a part of their Vevo's performance series, Extended Play.

Earlier this summer, Imagine Dragons unveiled LOOM to widespread acclaim. LOOM finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. In tandem with the record, the band is set to embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date later this month.

Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Specifically tailored to the bands aesthetic, Imagine Dragons' Extended Play performances were captured at Los Angeles' legendary Conway Studios, in the rooms where LOOM's songs were written and recorded. "Nice To Meet You" kicks off the series with a bang, as frontman Dan Reynolds serenades viewers with a lively, airy performance, as various colored lights dance along the walls to the melody. Flanked by his band standing upon warmed-toned, ornate rugs, he sings about the hopes and foibles of a budding romantic relationship.

"Imagine Dragons were so lovely to work with. We've always admired the supreme production and stellar visuals of their music videos, and they came to us with a clear creative vision for this new release. This Extended Play was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on a unique live take that's extra special for the fans - bringing them to the very place where LOOM was created. Playing on the lights and tone in the studio's intimate setting, the feel of the performance really captures the contrasting duality of the album: heavy, reflective lyrics and whimsical, escapist instrumentation," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video

Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'

Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour

News > Imagine Dragons