.

Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

07-26-2024
Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

(Planetary Group) Listen To Me, the debut album by Middle Child Syndrome, has been released and can be streamed online. All parts were written, performed, comped and produced by Matt Meuller.

Additionally, everything was recorded by Matt at his residence, with the exception of lead vocals on some songs, which were recorded at a studio. The sonic journey was led by singles such as "My Dream", Bonnie & Me" and "Slate".

Middle Child Syndrome redefines boundaries of solo, independent musician creativity and versatility. Matt Mueller, the sole contributor from initial songwriting through production, commits everything to his eclectic indie-rock tracks. This ultra-DIY approach, complemented by infectious hooks, relatable narratives and his sonorous voice, yields an organic and immersive listener experience.

While Matt considers himself to be a lifelong student of music, his formal education & career are in mechanical engineering, and after 12+ years, Matt left corporate America to fully commit to his musical journey.

Related Stories
Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

Singled Out: Middle Child Syndrome's Slate

News > Middle Child Syndrome

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency- Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack- more

Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more

Day In Country

Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'- mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road'- Kenny Chesney- Kacey Musgraves- more

Reviews

Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey

Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Share Video From Best Of All Worlds Van Halen Tribute Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack

The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video

Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video

Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

Singled Out: The Sweet's Little Miracle