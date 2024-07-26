Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

(Planetary Group) Listen To Me, the debut album by Middle Child Syndrome, has been released and can be streamed online. All parts were written, performed, comped and produced by Matt Meuller.

Additionally, everything was recorded by Matt at his residence, with the exception of lead vocals on some songs, which were recorded at a studio. The sonic journey was led by singles such as "My Dream", Bonnie & Me" and "Slate".

Middle Child Syndrome redefines boundaries of solo, independent musician creativity and versatility. Matt Mueller, the sole contributor from initial songwriting through production, commits everything to his eclectic indie-rock tracks. This ultra-DIY approach, complemented by infectious hooks, relatable narratives and his sonorous voice, yields an organic and immersive listener experience.

While Matt considers himself to be a lifelong student of music, his formal education & career are in mechanical engineering, and after 12+ years, Matt left corporate America to fully commit to his musical journey.

