Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel all of their planned performances in Europe next month as frontman Josh Homme will be undergoing continued medical care following his emergency surgery earlier this month.
The band shared via social media, "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors' orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."
Earlier this month the band broke the news, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."
They were scheduled to make appearances at a number of European music festivals next month. See the listing below:
Aug. 08 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival
Aug. 09 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival
Aug. 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen Festival
Aug. 15 - Charleville-Merieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival
Aug. 16 - Biddenghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival
Aug. 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival
Aug. 21 - Villar De Mouros, PT - Villar De Mouros Festival
