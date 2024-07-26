Sammy Hagar Share Video From Best Of All Worlds Van Halen Tribute Tour

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has shared video from the Saratoga Springs, NY stop of the Best Of All Worlds Tour, which celebrates the legacy of the legendary band.

Sammy said of the clip for the July 22nd show, "This is what's been happening every night on this tour. Having tens of thousands of people singing along to every song goes deep into my heart and soul.

"These songs, and these people bring something out of this #BOAWB lineup that is magic and unexplainable I simply say #Thankyou #SeeYouTomorrowNight #BestOfAllWorldsTour."

Hagar is joined on the trek by his former VH bandmate bandmates Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin drummer Jason Bonham and acclaimed guitarist Joe Satriani and recently revealed that he and Anthony reached out to Alex Van Halen to take part in the tour.

He told Ultimate Classic Rock. ahead of the trek and that Alex did not respond when they attempted to invite him to be part of the tour. "Mike and I reached out to Alex before we did . We reached out to him a dozen times before this tour, in every way. Email, text message, phone call, message on the machine, OK? No response. No response. I mean, we made every offer to get together or to just talk or to have breakfast, lunch or dinner. Go to the studio and play. Come to my house or I'll come to your house. Go ride horses, go sit on the beach. What do you want to do? Let's just do something. Let's get together. And nothing."

He added, "When the tour came, the first person we called and left all of the messages, sent all of emails, it was Alex Van Halen. Mike and I said, 'We're wanting to do this thing.' Alex's famous line to me [was], 'Sammy, we ain't getting any younger.' Mike and I said, 'Alex, we ain't getting any younger. We're going out and playing for the people. We're going to go honor the Van Halen catalog. Let's just get together and let's talk about it. Mike and I, we're going out, we're going to do this, Alex. Please join us. Let's be friends, let's bury the hatchet, whatever.' There was no response."

Watch the video from Saratoga Springs and see the remaining dates below:

7/26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

8/16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

8/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

8/22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

News > Sammy Hagar