The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video

The Offspring have shared an animated music video for their new single "Make It All Right', a track that comes from their forthcoming album, "Supercharged", that arrives October 11th.
full coverage communications sent over these details: The music video, directed by Margaret Bialis, features an animated punk rocker dreaming of his "partner in crime" and eventually their love sprouts wings and takes them on adventures and across the skies.
The new single, which was #1 most added at Alternative Radio & #2 at Rock Radio, came right out of the gate hot in legendary Offspring fashion-but lyrically talks about how it feels to have your "partner in crime" by your side. The person who makes you feel like you can do anything and give you confidence things will work out: "And you make it all right, And it's gonna be fine, We're like partners in crime, And you make it all right."
After their internet breaking performance with Ed Sheeran at Napa's Bottlerock earlier this year, The Offspring this week released two new official performance videos with a legendary guest star- Queen's own Brian May who joined at Starmus Festival not only for a performance of their own song "Gone Away" but a cover of Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy."
For the special performance The Offspring started a beautiful orchestral version, joined by The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Stuart Morley, of their 1997 hit "Gone Away" with Dexter Holland singing solo. Audience members were thrilled when halfway through the song the rest of The Offspring AND Queen's Brian May joined the stage. In classic May fashion, he added some stellar guitar licks to the song, which only further added to the incredible rendition.
Thrilled with the performance, Dexter remarked, "Brian so nice of you to join us! So nice of you to hop in on this one! Thank you, Thank you, What a treat!" Directly following, Dexter intro'd the next track saying: "As long as we are all here, wanna play a queen song maybe?" before they all launched into a killer rendition of "Stone Cold Crazy" with May on guitar.
In talking about the track and the upcoming release of SUPERCHARGED frontman Dexter Holland said: "We wanted this record to have pure energy - from the start to the finish! That's why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record...in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single "Make It All Right" is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low - our partners in crime who make us feel all right.
The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We've been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can't wait for you guys to hear it!"
