Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

(Live Nation) From the shores of Ocean City, Maryland, to the breathtaking beaches of the Caribbean, Playa Luna Presents, C3 Presents and O.A.R. announce the debut of Oceans Calling Second Wave festival. The inaugural all-inclusive festival vacation, headlined by Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage The Elephant, and performances by Rebelution, 311, O.A.R., Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will take place January 19-22, 2025 on the coastal paradise of Riviera Cancún at Moon Palace Resort.

Built on the massive success of the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, which has sold out every year since its inception in 2022, this new iteration promises an experience like no other. Featuring an incredible lineup of artists, regional culinary fare, and unique attractions, the destination festival brings the best of Oceans Calling to Mexico. All packages include luxury resort accommodations, access to the custom oceanfront concert area, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, daily pool parties, late-night performances, 24-hour room service, private white sand beaches, artist-curated activities, guided yoga sessions, complimentary Wi-Fi, and so much more.

Attendees will enjoy a kick-off party with a full set from O.A.R. on January 19 and continue into the weekend with daytime poolside sets from O.A.R., Andrew McMahon, and Los Stellarians, along with late-night performances from 311, a DJ set from Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant, and more.

All-inclusive travel packages will be available during the general on-sale beginning Friday, August 2 at 2PM ET via www.oceanscallingsecondwave.com, with an exclusive pre-sale starting at 12PM ET for fans who sign up on the website.

"Getting to play the beaches of Oceans Calling Second Wave festival in Mexico is a dream come true," said Marc Roberge of O.A.R. "The energy from the fans at the Maryland festival have always been incredible, and we can't wait to bring that same vibe to Cancún."

"Oceans Calling is all about delivering unforgettable music experiences, and we're excited to take it abroad with Oceans Calling Second Wave," said Tim Sweetwood, Festival Director for C3 Presents. "Inspired by the enthusiastic response and sold-out success of our Maryland festival, we're collaborating with Playa Luna to deliver a non-stop, all-inclusive event."

"At Playa Luna, we're passionate about crafting unique, immersive travel experiences, and partnering with Oceans Calling for Second Wave is a perfect fit," said Jonathan Fordin, Partner at Playa Luna Presents. "Guests can look forward to a seamless blend of luxury, vacation, and incredible live music."

After securing your event package for Oceans Calling Second Wave Festival, simply book your flight to Cancún, and the festival will handle the rest. The Playa Luna team will greet you at the airport and ensure seamless transportation to the AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancun, where you'll enjoy a 2, 3 or 4 night all-inclusive stay. From sunrise to sunset, guests can lounge on pristine beaches, revel in poolside festivities, or embark on Yucatan Peninsula adventures with fellow festival-goers.

During the day, guests can indulge in a variety of activities, from pool parties to curated culinary adventures. Enjoy regional fare alongside captivating performance artists, and unique art installations that celebrate the ancient culture of this unforgettable festival location. Explore the rich heritage and natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula, with off-site adventures such as diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient city of Chichen Itza, and sailing luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres. As night falls, guests gather at the main stage set on the picturesque shorelines of the Caribbean. A full itinerary inclusive of pool parties, activities, and local excursions will be announced in the coming weeks.

