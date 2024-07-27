Stevie Nicks Explains 'Weird' Leg Infection

Stevie Nicks detailed the "weird" leg infection that caused her to postpone her concert in Glasgow on July 6th, during the makeup concert this past Wednesday (July 24th).

The Fleetwood Mac was forced to pull the plug on the original show at the OVO Hydro at the last minute and informed fans that she suffered "a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time."

Nicks addressed the issue during the rescheduled show. "I don't know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," she told the crowd. "I finally just looked at my assistant, it was like 2 in the morning, and I said, 'I think we need to go to emergency'.

"And so our butler, this wonderful man throws us in his BMW sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital. And I was there for two days, and then they let me go back to the castle, and we canceled this show."

She concluded, "This whole tour I've been fighting what started here. And I would be damned if I wasn't coming back here."

