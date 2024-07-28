Beastie Boys Celebrate 'Ill Communication' 30th Anniversary With Limited Editions

(NLM) Originally released May 31, 1994, Ill Communication was much more than the record that returned Beastie Boys to #1 on the Billboard 200. In short order, the fourth album from Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Adam "Adrock" Horovitz and Adam "MCA" Yauch would become a multi-platinum juggernaut that pervaded every aspect of pop culture. Ill Communication's charge to global domination was led by "Sabotage" and its unforgettable Spike Jonze/Nathanial Hornblower-directed tribute to '70s cop shows, as Rolling Stone dubbed the album 1994's "soundtrack for summer." Fans and critics alike were equally and instantly floored by hip hop highlights like the opening "Sure Shot," the classic Jimmy Smith homage "Root Down" and the Q-Tip collaboration "Get It Together," while a Vibe cover story hailed Beastie Boys as "perhaps the most consistently innovative musicians to emerge out of hip hop." It was a claim that Ill Communication continues to back up, as the album's infectious sprawl enthralls multiple generations of listeners. From household name hits to sublime instrumentals ("Sabrosa," "Ricky's Theme") to hardcore punk workouts ("Tough Guy," "Heart Attack Man") and realms beyond ("Bodhisattva Vow," "Shambala"), Ill Communication has never stopped growing in stature and impact.

Grand Royal, Capitol Records and UMe are proud to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ill Communication with today's release of two limited edition versions of this Beastie Boys opus:

* A 3LP Deluxe Edition that resurrects a rare version of the album originally released as a limited run in 2009. Long out-of-print and sought after by fans and collectors, the Ill Communication 30th anniversary vinyl edition features lenticular cover art and includes a third LP with 12 bonus tracks (featuring rarities including a live version of "The Maestro" from 1992's Check Your Head, "Mullet Head," and ten more remixes, B-sides and assorted oddities), all housed in a rigid slipcase and pressed on 180g vinyl.

* A limited edition cassette of the original album, marking the first time in decades Ill Communication has been made available in the format.

So fire up the turntable and dust off that Walkman, and join in the celebration of 30 years of Ill Communication with Beastie Boys and the album's supporting cast of Mario Caldato Jr. (who co-produced the record with the band), Money Mark, Eric Bobo, Amery "AWOL" Smith, Eugene Gore, Q-Tip and Biz Markie. Because you can't, you won't and you don't stop...



BEASTIE BOYS

ILL COMMUNICATION

30th Anniversary Tracklists

3LP Deluxe

Disc 1

• Sure Shot (Side A)

• Tough Guy (Side A)

• B-Boys Makin' With The Freak Freak (Side A)

• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)

• Root Down (Side A)

• Sabotage (Side B)

• Get It Together (Side B)

• Sabrosa (Side B)

• The Update (Side B)

• Futterman's Rule (Side B)

Disc 2

• Alright Hear This (Side C)

• Eugene's Lament (Side C)

• Flute Loop (Side C)

• Do It (Side C)

• Ricky's Theme (Side C)

• Heart Attack Man (Side D)

• The Scoop (Side D)

• Shambala (Side D)

• Bodhisattva Vow (Side D)

• Transitions (Side D)

Disc 3

• Root Down (Free Zone Mix) (Side E)

• Resolution Time (Side E)

• Get It Together (Buck-Wild Remix) (Side E)

• Dope Little Song (Side E)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Mix) (Side E)

• Heart Attack Man (Unplugged) (Side E)

• The Vibes (Side F)

• Atwater Basketball Association File No. 172-C (Side F)

• Heart Attack Man (Live) (Side F)

• The Maestro (Live) (Side F)

• Mullet Head (Side F)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Instrumental) (Side F)

Cassette

• Sure Shot (Side A)

• Tough Guy (Side A)

• B-Boys Makin' With The Freak Freak (Side A)

• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)

• Root Down (Side A)

• Sabotage (Side A)

• Get It Together (Side A)

• Sabrosa (Side A)

• The Update (Side A)

• Futterman's Rule (Side A)

• Alright Hear This (Side B)

• Eugene's Lament (Side B)

• Flute Loop (Side B)

• Do It (Side B)

• Ricky's Theme (Side B)

• Heart Attack Man (Side B)

• The Scoop (Side B)

• Shambala (Side B)

• Bodhisattva Vow (Side B)

• Transitions (Side B)

