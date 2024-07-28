Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have shared a music video for their new song "Hostage", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album "The Nothing That Is", that is due on October 25th.
They had this to say about the track, "'Hostage' is an examination of the human trauma and grief one carries through life. The inability to escape events of the past combined with the feeling of an increasingly dark future can weigh on a person like nothing else. This song is intended to capture that complex and overwhelming emotion and conveys the negative side of a sorrowed existence."
The band will be hitting the road to support the new album with their The Nothing That Is US Tour. They headline trek will feature support from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, and will kick off on October 18th in Worcester, MA.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
