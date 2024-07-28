Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have shared a music video for their new song "Hostage", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album "The Nothing That Is", that is due on October 25th.

They had this to say about the track, "'Hostage' is an examination of the human trauma and grief one carries through life. The inability to escape events of the past combined with the feeling of an increasingly dark future can weigh on a person like nothing else. This song is intended to capture that complex and overwhelming emotion and conveys the negative side of a sorrowed existence."

The band will be hitting the road to support the new album with their The Nothing That Is US Tour. They headline trek will feature support from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, and will kick off on October 18th in Worcester, MA.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

