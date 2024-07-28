Serj Tankian Declares 'Justice With Shine On' With New Video

(PPRG) Serj Tankian, lead singer and lyricist for the GRAMMY© Award-winning rock band System Of A Down returns with his new single, "Justice Will Shine On." The raging, impassioned hard rocking tune is available worldwide now on Gibson Records.

The new song follows the release of the recent single "A.F. Day." Like that track, TANKIAN composed "Justice Will Shine On" in the early days of System Of A Down. But the message and medium are just as hard-hitting and vital today.

Along with "A.F. Day," "Justice Will Shine On" will appear on TANKIAN's forthcoming new EP titled FOUNDATIONS, due out September 27 on Gibson Records. Over potent riffs and pummeling rhythms, TANKIAN grapples with the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide, experienced by his grandparents firsthand. He addresses their suffering in jarringly personal and direct terms, singing, "Can you tell me dear grandfather of your childhood so far away/You can see the death of laughter in his teared eyes disarray/Can you tell me dear grandmother of your childhood from hunger and pain /Of the orphans you called brothers in her teared eyes disarray."

As the song launches into its soaring chorus, TANKIAN declares that the torment and anguish experienced by all victims of the Armenian Genocide will not be in vain. "We are the children of all the survivors/Justice will shine on!"

Related Stories

Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

Serj Tankian Shares Teaser For New Single 'A.F. Day'

The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'

Serj Tankian Shares New Insight Into 'Invocations'

News > Serj Tankian