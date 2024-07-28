Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations.

(Atlantic Records) Foster The People have shared a visualizer of their brand new track, "Chasing Low Vibrations". Produced by Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and Chrome Sparks and co-written by bandmate and multi-instrumentalist Isom Innis, Mark Foster, and Jeremy Malvin (Chrome Sparks).
"Chasing Low Vibrations" follows "Take Me Back," the last release from the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated group's fourth studio album and Atlantic Records debut, Paradise State of Mind. The album arrives on Friday, August 16.
Foster The People made their highly anticipated return this spring with the album's first single , "Lost In Space," available HERE. Hailed by Consequence for "(invoking) moments of psychedelia, the space age, the anthemic of the '80s, and dramatic disco strings," the powerfully nostalgic track arrived alongside an official music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rupert Holler.
Foster The People will celebrate the arrival of Paradise State of Mind with an eagerly awaited pair of intimate live dates at New York City's Bowery Ballroom (August 12) and Los Angeles, CA's The Roxy Theatre (August 14), as well as a top-billed performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct 4-6 & 11-13). Additional dates will be announced.
