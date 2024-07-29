Four Year Strong Announce Fall 2024 US Headline Tour

(BPM) Fresh off their summer tour with A Day To Remember and The Story So Far, rock band Four Year Strong is excited to announce their Fall 2024 US Headline Tour. Kicking off on October 30th, the month long run features special guests Free Throw, One Step Closer, and Death Lens. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 12pm local time.
Four Year Strong is currently preparing to release their new album analysis paralysis, out August 9 via Pure Noise Records. Fans can look forward to hearing new music live, including recent singles "bad habit", "aftermath/afterthought", "uncooked", and "daddy of mine".
When it was time for Four Year Strong to prep what would become their sixth album, analysis paralysis, they were truly, finally, stumped. Vocalist/guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day showed up to producer Will Putney's studio on day one of recording without a single finished song, in stark contrast to the 40-some ideas they brought to the table for 2020's Brain Pain.
The two spent those early days in a bedroom at Putney's house talking about, and listening to, music, desperate for a spark of inspiration. They found it by looking back: at what made Brain Pain a success and even the genesis of Four Year Strong as a band as they rode their trademark sound - pop-punk energy, dexterous riffage and caustic hardcore spirit - to the top of the underground in the late aughts. Within a month, they'd completed nearly 80% of the album, like the ominous, metal-meets-industrial "aftermath / afterthought." They melded combustible hardcore rhythms with '90s alt-rock melodic bliss ("uncooked"), dabbled in rough-around-the-edges reggae ("out of touch") and swerved between vibe-heavy synths and thunderous breakdowns ("STFIL").
The result is an album that expands their classic sound in exciting ways - but through it all, it's unmistakably them: O'Connor and Day's distinctive vocals atop the airtight rhythm section prowess drummer Jake Massucco and bassist Joe Weiss provide. This deep into their career, there's really nothing that doesn't sound like Four Year Strong with these four involved.
Upcoming Festival Dates:
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival
10/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival
Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:
10/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/1 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/2 - Lakewood, OH @ Roxy
11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/8 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
11/9 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/13 - Bakersfield, CA @ Nile
11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
11/15 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/16 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre
11/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/20 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
11/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (heaven)
11/25 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham
11/27 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (main room)
11/29 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
11/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
Watch Four Year Strong's 'bad habit' Video
Four Year Strong Stream New Single 'Aftermath - afterthought'
Four Year Strong Announce New Album With 'uncooked' Video
Four Year Strong Tackle Overthinking With 'daddy of mine'
