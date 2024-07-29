.

Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Launches One-Of-Kind Art Exhibit And Digital Auction

07-29-2024
(SFM) Grateful Dead drummer and Rock n' Roll hall-of-famer Mickey Hart has collaborated with Terrapin Station Entertainment on a one-of-kind art exhibit and digital auction this week only - celebrating their involvement in the Dead & Co. Dead Forever Experience (and Jerry Garcia's birthday on August 1)!

Today, July 29 until August 3 fans can visit EdgeOfMagicAuction.com and place bids to own Hart's artwork currently displayed at the Venetian in Las Vegas as part of Mickey Hart's Art At The Edge of Magic exhibit, which closes its doors on August 11.

The auction site notes, "Mickey Hart's authentic and verified artwork from this exhibit can only be found on this website or in person at the Venetian in Las Vegas as part of the Dead & Co. Dead Forever Experience."

Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Launches One-Of-Kind Art Exhibit And Digital Auction

