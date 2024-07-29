Sick Puppies 'Wave The Bull' With 'There Goes The Neighborhood' Video

Sick Puppies have offered fans their first taste of their forthcoming album, "WAVE THE BULL", which will arrive early next year, with the release of a music video for the lead single "There Goes The Neighborhood."

The band said of the new album, "We are all familiar with what it means to 'Take the bull by the horns', but to WAVE THE BULL is a different take on approaching life's most difficult times. To WAVE THE BULL is to provoke, embrace, and surrender to the battles that will inevitably scar us - a battle cry for the emotional masochist.

"Antagonizing adversity, afraid of nothing," the band declares. "This is the central theme, and philosophy behind our fifth studio album, WAVE THE BULL, as we reflected on the thick skin grown from the trials, and tribulations of our band's history and hardships, both professionally and personally.

"This concept album is a collection of songs that thematically, lyrically, musically, and sonically double down on the narrative that it's not about what life throws at you, it's about the way in which you face it. So, WAVE THE BULL!"

WAVE THE BULL Tracklisting:

"There Goes The Neighborhood"

"Friends Like You"

"Creature"

"Going Places"

"Fix Me"

"Knock Your Lights Out"

"Find A Way"

"Feel Again"

"Hurricane"

"Dead & Buried"

"F*** 'Em All"

"Halfway Home"

