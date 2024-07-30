Pat Benatar's Crimes Of Passion, In The Heat Of The Night, & Precious Time Vinyl Reissues Coming

(UMe) Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo announce new vinyl reissues of three seminal albums, Crimes Of Passion, In The Heat Of The Night, and Precious Time, out September 13, 2024, via UMe.

Each LP will be available in various limited-edition configurations: In The Heat Of The Night will be pressed on either Black or Tangerine Vinyl, Crimes Of Passion on either Black or Opaque Magenta Vinyl, and Precious Time on either Black or Opaque Fruit Punch Vinyl.

"We know how much you've wanted reissues of the early records on vinyl. Finally, here they are! Happy listening, enjoy!" - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

The platinum-certified debut, In The Heat Of The Night, initially landed in 1979, effectively introducing Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to the world. It notably boasts anthemic hits such as "Heartbreaker," "I Need A Lover," and "We Live For Love."

Just a year later, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo returned with Crimes Of Passion in 1980. It reached #2 on the Billboard 200 and went 4x-Platinum. In addition to housing hits "You Better Run" and "Treat Me Right," it included the signature smash "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," which went Top 10 in the United States. The album marked their first GRAMMY Award win for "Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female."

1981's Precious Time bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and touted "Promises In The Dark" and "Fire And Ice," notching their second straight GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female." The record also went 2x-Platinum.

To date, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have sold over 30 million records worldwide and garnered four consecutive GRAMMY Awards.

