Polychuck Recruits Derek Sherinian and Brian Tichy For 'Retold Story'

(Chipster) Renowned Canadian guitar virtuoso Thomas Polychuck is set to release his highly anticipated second single, "Retold Story," a progressive rock anthem that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Showcasing Polychuck's unparalleled shredding skills, the track features the legendary Derek Sherinian on keyboards and the powerhouse drumming of Brian Tichy, creating an extraordinary collaboration.

"Retold Story" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting August 2nd. Watch the live performance clip of the track is available to stream now via YouTube.

Following the success of his debut single, "The Cyclone," Thomas Polychuck continues to push the boundaries of progressive rock with his latest release. The new track highlights his technical prowess and innovative approach to guitar playing, making it a must-listen for fans of the genre. With influences ranging from classic rock to modern progressive elements, Polychuck has crafted a sound that is uniquely his own.

"Brian and Derek's contributions have elevated the song to new heights, and I can't wait for my fans to hear it," says Polychuck.

Sherinian, known for his work with Dream Theater, Black Country Communion, and Sons of Apollo, adds his signature keyboard wizardry to the track, creating a dynamic and atmospheric soundscape. Brian Tichy, who has played with Whitesnake, Billy Idol, and Foreigner, brings his powerful and precise drumming to the mix, driving the song forward with relentless energy.

The new single showcases Thomas Polychuck's exceptional talent and reinforces his position as a rising star in the prog scene. Fans can expect intricate guitar solos, complex rhythms and an overall epic sound that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Polychuck also demonstrates his ability to improvise with a stunning uncut alternate version of the song, filmed live with local musicians at the renowned Planet Studios in Montreal.

