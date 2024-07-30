Tommy Bolin's Collaborative Album 'Great Gypsy Soul' Expanded

(Cleopatra Records) When Tommy Bolin passed away on December 4 1976, rock lost more than one of its greatest ever guitar players. Gone, too, was all of the music that he would have gone on to make - just 25 when he died, Bolin was still at the dawn of his career. The future would have been breathtaking.
This month, Cleopatra Records continues its celebration of his memory with a reissue of Great Gypsy Soul, a deluxe reissue of the 2012 star-studded collaborative album!
Featuring a veritable who's who of guitarists and musicians weaving their own magic into some of Bolin's greatest tracks, Great Gypsy Soul includes performances from Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse, fellow DP alumni Glenn Hughes, Nels Cline, Warren Haynes and many more!
This reissue expands the original album to a 2CD set with numerous bonus tracks and brand new artwork, PLUS the first ever vinyl pressing!
Great Gypsy Soul track listing
DISC 1
1. The Grind feat. Peter Frampton
2. Teaser feat. Warren Haynes
3. Dreamer feat. Myles Kennedy & Nels Cline
4. Savannah Woman feat. John Scofield
5. Smooth Fandango feat. Derek Trucks
6. People, People feat. Big Sugar & Gordie Johnson
7. Wild Dogs feat. Brad Whitford
8. Homeward Strut feat. Steve Lukather
9. Sugar Shack feat. Glenn Hughes & Sonny Landreth
10. Crazed Fandango feat. Steve Morse
11. Lotus feat. Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes & Nels Cline
DISC 2
1. Flying Fingers feat. Nels Cline & Oz Noy
2. Marching Bag (Movement 1) feat. Nels Cline, Sonny Landreth, Greg Hampton & John Scofield
3. Marching Bag (Movement 2) feat. Nels Cline, Steve Lukather, Derek Trucks & Peter Frampton
4. Marching Bag (Movement 3) feat. Gordie Johnson, Nels Cline, Oz Noy, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse & Joe Bonamassa
5. Marching Bag (Movement 4) feat. Nels Cline, Warren Haynes, Joe Bonamassa, Oz Noy, Brad Whitford & Peter Frampton
6. Crazed Fandango [CD ONLY]
7. Teaser [CD ONLY]
8. Homeward Strut [CD ONLY]
9. People, People [CD ONLY]
10. Marching Powder [CD ONLY]
11. Can't You See feat. Carmine Appice [CD ONLY]
Tommy Bolin Lost Sessions Rarities Set To Be Released
