Carrie Underwood And Papa Roach Team Up For 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)'

(fcc) Carrie Underwood unites with Papa Roach on a new recording of their multi-format hit single "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", out Friday August 2nd. The dynamic duet was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and continues the mission of the California band to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, alongside partner organization(s) the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), who will receive royalties generated from both artists from the song, in perpetuity. The release will also raise awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States and Canada.

"We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie's voice in that recording session we were blown away" said frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe. It's an honor to have a "Rock Star" bring life to this track with us."

"I'm such a huge fan of Jacoby and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record 'Leave A Light On' with them," says Underwood. "It's a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band's mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important."

"Leave A Light On", a band favorite, was first performed live last year with Shinedown and Spiritbox. In each city, including Nashville where Papa Roach fan Carrie Underwood was in attendance, the song was preceded by an emotional video PSA delivered by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the AFSP on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation at the end of the tour.

The accomplishment motivated the band to commit even further by re-naming the single as "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", in conjunction with the AFSP's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, in any manner, to the AFSP, continuing their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. The compelling song has connected with audiences globally and became the band's 12th #1 and 26th Top-10 hit reaching #1 at Rock and Top-10 at Alternative in the US. The band's efforts in raising money for the AFSP have not ceased and are now estimated to be over $250,000 - and growing.

"Papa Roach's "Leave a Light On/Talk Away the Dark" has tapped into a cultural moment in which people are eager and ready for the message the song contains: that we all go through difficult times and that we can all be there for each other. We want to thank Carrie Underwood for joining with Papa Roach to record this new, inspiring duet version, which will reach even more fans and connect them to AFSP's Talk Away the Dark campaign," said American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CEO Bob Gebbia. "We are also incredibly grateful to Papa Roach and Carrie Underwood for their commitment to providing those struggling with their mental health information and resources that can help. These amazing artists are educating the public about the importance of taking care of our mental health, and they are generously supporting AFSP's mission of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide."

