Jack White Officially Releasing Surprise 'No Name' Album This Week

(BHM) Jack White has announced the official release of his acclaimed new album, No Name, arriving at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, August 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations where customers were slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags. A blue indie vinyl edition will be available in Third Man Records retail stores on Thursday, August 1, and in select independent record stores across the world the following day. No Name will also be available on black vinyl via thirdmanrecords.com and jackwhiteiii.com; pre-orders begin Friday, August 2.
True to his DIY roots, this album was recorded, produced, and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.
With the surprise unveiling of No Name, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art. Third Man is thrilled today to bring this music and mission to a wider audience.
JACK WHITE - TOUR 2024
JULY
27 - Nashville, TN - American Legion Post 82
29 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL
30 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
31 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
AUGUST
3 - Yeonsu-gu, South Korea - Pentaport Rock Festival *
8 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West *
9 - Oslo, Norway - Oyafestivalen *
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd for Solen *
OCTOBER
10-13 - Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze *
* HEADLINE FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
Tracklist:
1. Old Scratch Blues
2. Bless Yourself
3. That's How I'm Feeling
4. It's Rough on Rats (If You're Asking)
5. Archbishop Harold Holmes
6. Bombing Out
7. What's the Rumpus?
8. Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)
9. Underground
10. Number One With a Bullet
11. Morning at Midnight
12. Missionary
13. Terminal Archenemy Endling
