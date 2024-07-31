Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Having A Blast On Summer Stadium Tour

Members of Journey, Def Leppard and The Steve Miller Band have checked in amid their epic Summer Stadium Tour that kicked off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 6th.

"The summer stadium run thus far has been unbelievable...the fans have been amazing! Having Journey, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick out with us just adds to a great night!" - Joe Elliott

"This tour has been amazing! Playing to massive crowds every night, the reaction to our new single "Just Like 73" and being able to dig into the Pyromania catalog has been wonderful."- Phil Collen

"Touring with Def Leppard this summer is an absolute blast! There's truly nothing like witnessing a sea of lights held high by the stadium crowd. Reconnecting with my old friend Steve Miller, whom I've known since my teens adds an extra layer of joy. And having Cheap Trick join several shows too? Our stadium tour exudes pure rock magic. See you there, friends!"- Neal Schon

"There's a gratifying sense of fulfillment when stepping onto the stage, delivering hits that have resonated with fans for decades. Sharing our 50th anniversary alongside fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers like Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick makes it even more special. Our 5-hour rock-infused evenings are a labor of love, dedicated to the fans who keep the music alive!"- Jonathan Cain

"Our stage production is truly remarkable. I get to leap around three ramps drawing closer to the fans all summer. The audience's energy fuels me and it's an absolute honor to carry on Journey's legacy for the past 17 years, allowing all generations to continue embracing the music." - Arnel Pineda

"Now that the tour is rolling it's amazing how much fun the audience is having with these three great groups on one show. It's a guitar lover's treat, a great rock 'n' roll line up and generational MASHUP that's incredibly cool. The Best of the Best. Don't miss it."- Steve Miller

The tour continues on Friday when it rocks the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON with Cheap Trick as the special guests to headliners Def Leppard and Journey. See the remaining dates below and read our review of the Chicago stop here.

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Cheap Trick

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Steve Miller Band**

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CAOracle Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 02, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick

**Co-promote with Live Nation

