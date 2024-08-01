Boston Manor Unleash 'Horses In A Dream'

Boston Manor have shared their brand new single "Horses In A Dream". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Sundiver", which will be hitting stores on September 6th.

Guitarist Mike Cunniff had this to say about the new song, "Horses in a dream explores raw human intimacy. It touches on desperation, and deep emotional connections forged when two people are together and completely free."

Fribtnab Henry Cox said of the album, "Sundiver is the culmination of two years work and four years of planning. Going into the pandemic we knew our next record would be a double album released in two parts, the first a short shadowy-noiry electronic record set over one night and the second a sprawling rock record that documents the following day. Both albums are products of their environments, we made Datura in the dead of winter in a windowless studio complex that mostly just produced techno, we'd enter before the sun rose and leave long after it set, basically never seeing sunlight. We made Sundiver in Welwyn Garden City over two summers, we barbecued every day & would walk across the road to a meadow and just take naps in the sunshine when we weren't recording.

"We've essentially been working on this album and building up to it since the pandemic. We were obsessed with trying to make a record that felt like blistering sunshine, or that wavy/hazy horizon you get when the pavement is super hot, but we didn't want it to sound "happy" or "major key". Sundiver is by far Boston Manor's best and most ambitious record to date, and we couldn't be happier with it, I really hope our fans love it as much as we do."

Related Stories

Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video

Boston Manor Announce New Album 'Sundiver' And Share First Single

Boston Manor Open 'Sliding Doors' Video As They Launch UK Tour

Boston Manor Get Personal With 'Inertia'

News > Boston Manor