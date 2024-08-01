Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twizted, Wednesday 13 Plot Fiend For The Fans Tour

Coal Chamber will be hitting the road later this month for their Kicks Off Fiend For The Fans Tour that will also feature Fear Factory, Twizted, Wednesday 13, & Black Satellite.

The trek, Coal Chambers first headline tour in over a decade, is set to kick off on August 23rd in Las Vegas, NV at the House of Blues and will wrap up on September 29th in Denver, CO at the Summit.

"It will be great to get out on the road with Coal Chamber in the United States on our first headline run in almost 13 years! We are bringing some bad ass bands with us as well, so I look forward to seeing everyone at the shows! - Dez Fafara, Coal Chamber

"We can't wait to hit the road with our long time friends Coal Chamber. I remember the first time I heard their demo back in 1993-94 I had to tell Monte Conner (once A&R at Road Runner Records) about them, I have witnessed them become a LA local band to a overnight worldwide sensation , starting a whole Nu movement and the rest is history. See all you Cyber Metal Heads on the road." - Fear Factory

"We toured together back in 1999, which is crazy to think about. Now 25 years later we're joining Coal Chamber on their Fiend for the Fans Tour and taking things back to the old school. There's something for everybody on this tour and we're thrilled to be part of it!" - Twiztid

"We are so excited to be hitting the road with our friends in Coal Chamber, as they were such a driving force in the late 90s/2000s. We will be heading down memory lane on this tour as we perform a set of Murderdolls classics. Don't Miss This." -Wednesday 13

"We are beyond thrilled to hit the road with Coal Chamber for their first headline tour in over a decade. So honored to be part of such a stacked lineup. We'll be playing some killer new songs and can't wait to see everyone out at these shows!" - Black Satellite

COAL CHAMBER

FIEND FOR THE FANS TOUR 2024

08/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

08/24 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

08/25 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

08/28 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

08/29 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall *

08/30 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival

08/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

09/01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

09/03 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

09/05 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

09/06 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

09/07 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's *

09/08 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

09/11 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

09/12 - Baltimore. MD @ Rams Head Live! *

09/13 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC *

09/14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater *

09/15 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

09/17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

09/18 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square *

09/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *

09/20 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop *

09/21 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop *

09/22 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

09/24 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center *

09/25 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

09/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

09/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live *

09/29 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

* = w/ Fear Factory, Twizted, Wednesday 13, and Black Satellite

Related Stories

Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour

News > Coal Chamber