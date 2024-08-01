Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Vilified' Video

(Speakeasy) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell, who recently announced the Oct. 18 release of his new album, I Want Blood, has released a video for the nine-song collection's debut single, "Vilified".
The Lorenzo Diego-directed clip captures the spirit of the track, and album, which Cantrell discussed in a recent Kerrang! interview: "Sci-fi and the fear of technology has been around a long time, from 'The Terminator' to 'Ex Machina.' AI is a boogeyman we've grown up with, but now we're living in a time that it's becoming a reality to more of an extent... it's part of the conversation of our lives and the world..."
I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N'Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).
