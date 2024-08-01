Jinjer Surprise Fans With 'Someone's Daughter' Video

Jinjer have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Someone's Daughter". They said of the release, "this surprise track and video are only just a tease of what's to come very soon from the unstoppable world of Jinjer."
Tatiana Shmayluk had thgis to say about the track, "´Someone's Daughter´ is an artistic attempt to cast the light on the inner world of women, who in various scenarios and circumstances, have had to choose a path that was historically made by men.
"In a world where women are often underestimated and overlooked, they are still powerful heroes who navigate hardship with strength and resilience, unapologetically becoming themselves and breaking barriers in the face of the challenges that face them.
"'Someone's Daughter' celebrates transitions from naivety into wisdom, weakness into force, unwavering determination, and fearlessness as our mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives walk through adversity and fight for better change. These women are often forgotten but they have earned respect. They've earned mine, that's for sure!"
