Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn 'Sidewalk Begging' As King Dunn Tour Kicks Off

(Speakeasy) The King Dunn Tour, a 45-date U.S. outing that sees the Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn joining forces, launches tonight (Aug 1) at Pappy & Harriet's in California's High Desert before winding its way across the U.S.
In advance of the tour kick off, the pair have shared a cover of the Dicks' classic, "Sidewalk Begging". The newly released song, which is available exclusively as a tour only flexi-disc, arrives with a gritty black and white video, created by Jesse Nieminen.
"The Dicks were one of the best bands ever and it was sad hearing of Gary Floyd's passing," King Buzzo shares. "'Sidewalk Begging' was recorded completely live in one take!"
The track is available exclusively on a tour-only flexi-disc. Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn's participation in King Buzzo's 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas, and Dunn's work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the "King Dunn Tour," Dunn will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.
August 1 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet's
August 2 San Diego, CA Casbah
August 3 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
August 5 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
August 6 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
August 7 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
August 9 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
August 10 Seattle, WA Neumos
August 11 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
August 12 Bozeman, MT The ELM
August 14 Salt Lake CITY, UT Urban Lounge
August 16 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
August 17 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
August 19 Omaha, NE Slowdown
August 20 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club
August 21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
August 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean
August 23 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
August 24 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
August 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
August 27 Detroit, MI The Shelter
August 28 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop
August 29 Columbus, OH The Basement
August 30 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
August 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
September 1 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
September 3 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
September 4 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
September 5 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
September 6 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
September 7 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
September 9 Charlottesville, VA The Southern Café & Music Hall
September 10 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle - Back Room
September 11 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
September 12 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
September 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage
September 14 Nashville, TN Exit In
September 16 Birmingham, AL Saturn
September 17 New Orleans, LA Siberia
September 18 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre
September 20 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
September 21 Austin, TX Antone's
September 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room
September 25 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
September 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
