Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn 'Sidewalk Begging' As King Dunn Tour Kicks Off

(Speakeasy) The King Dunn Tour, a 45-date U.S. outing that sees the Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn joining forces, launches tonight (Aug 1) at Pappy & Harriet's in California's High Desert before winding its way across the U.S.

In advance of the tour kick off, the pair have shared a cover of the Dicks' classic, "Sidewalk Begging". The newly released song, which is available exclusively as a tour only flexi-disc, arrives with a gritty black and white video, created by Jesse Nieminen.

"The Dicks were one of the best bands ever and it was sad hearing of Gary Floyd's passing," King Buzzo shares. "'Sidewalk Begging' was recorded completely live in one take!"

The track is available exclusively on a tour-only flexi-disc. Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn's participation in King Buzzo's 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas, and Dunn's work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the "King Dunn Tour," Dunn will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.

August 1 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet's

August 2 San Diego, CA Casbah

August 3 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

August 5 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

August 6 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 7 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

August 9 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

August 10 Seattle, WA Neumos

August 11 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

August 12 Bozeman, MT The ELM

August 14 Salt Lake CITY, UT Urban Lounge

August 16 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

August 17 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

August 19 Omaha, NE Slowdown

August 20 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club

August 21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

August 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean

August 23 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

August 24 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

August 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

August 27 Detroit, MI The Shelter

August 28 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

August 29 Columbus, OH The Basement

August 30 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

August 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

September 1 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

September 3 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

September 4 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 5 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

September 6 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

September 7 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

September 9 Charlottesville, VA The Southern Café & Music Hall

September 10 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle - Back Room

September 11 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

September 12 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

September 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage

September 14 Nashville, TN Exit In

September 16 Birmingham, AL Saturn

September 17 New Orleans, LA Siberia

September 18 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

September 20 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

September 21 Austin, TX Antone's

September 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room

September 25 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

September 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

