Black Star Riders Offer Free Download Of New Single Why Are The Rats?

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders and Earache Records are offering fans a free download of a newly-available single, "Why Are The Rats?" The previously-unreleased track was recorded in 2021 as part of the "Wrong Side Of Paradise" sessions, and features the lineup of lead vocals and guitar Ricky Warwick, bassist Robbie Crane, lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Zak St. John.
The band's fifth studio record - which was issued in 2023 - marked its first since 2019's "Another State Of Grace" and the 2021 departure of guitarist Scott Gorham, who led the group through a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.
Black Star Riders released the new single alongside news that the group will headline a special show at Wolverhampton, England's KK's Steel Mill on Friday, November 15 to commemorate UK's Planet Rock Radio on their 25th Anniversary. Learn more about the anniversary event and get your free download of "Why Are The Rats" here.
