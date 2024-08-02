Finger Eleven Celebrate 1 Billion Streams With 'Adrenaline'

(SRO) As of August 2024, Finger Eleven have officially crossed 1 billion overall career streams, averaging 5 million streams per week and therefore securing their status as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time.

To celebrate, Finger Eleven have released a brand-new single "Adrenaline," available today (August 2) digitally. Both hard-hitting and musically adventurous, the anthemic track about the thrill of being alive is the first sample of material from the band's upcoming 2025 album and debut release following their signing to Better Noise Music. The music video for "Adrenaline" will be released later this month on August 23.

"Sonically, I think 'Adrenaline' showcases a different side of the band," says lead vocalist Scott Anderson. "There's an exciting pulse in the music and I wanted the lyrics to keep up with that same energetic level. The song makes me want to go out and try something wild, or at the very least: turn it up real loud."

FINGER ELEVEN are currently on tour across North America as direct support to rock icons Creed on their "Summer of '99" tour which features additional interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. The band-Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums)-will make a stop at Louder Than Life festival during the jaunt and will also appear as direct support to Creed back in Canada for two arena shows in November.

FINGER ELEVEN Tour Dates

8/2 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center %

8/3 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake %

8/6 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/7 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center %

8/9 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %

8/10 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center %

8/13 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

8/14 Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %

8/16 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre %

8/17 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater %

8/20 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

8/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center %

8/23 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium %

8/24 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC %

8/31 San Bernardino, CA - Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival %

9/1 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre %

9/4 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

9/6 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre %

9/7 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre %

9/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^^

9/11 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion %

9/13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center %

9/14 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman %

9/16 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^^

9/18 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

9/20 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds %

9/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

9/24 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *

9/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %

9/26 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

9/27 Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater %

9/28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena %

11/25 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~

11/27 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ~

^ with Creed and Switchfoot

~ with Creed

% with Creed and Three Doors Down

# with Creed and Big Wreck

* with Creed and Tonic

^^ with Daughtry

Related Stories

Finger Eleven Preview First Single From Better Noise Music Debut

Finger Eleven Premiere 'Together Right' Video

Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'

News > Finger Eleven