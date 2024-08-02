Los Lonely Boys Mark 'Resurrection' With 'I Let You Think That You Do' Video

(Shore Fire Media) Today, with the release of Resurrection, Los Lonely Boys reaffirm their status as one of the most influential Texican Rock 'n' Roll bands of all time. Out now via BMG, the GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum trio's new album marks their first in 11 years, arriving alongside a new music video for "I Let You Think That You Do." "It's blues and rock, but it's very Los Lonely Boys," says Jojo Garza, as "I Let You Think That You Do" rustles up a classic boogie, spiked with scorching harmonica and a whole lot of Rio Grande grit and guitar-slinging.

Recorded at guitarist/vocalist Henry Garza's home studio in St. Angelo, TX, and El Paso's Sonic Ranch (Fiona Apple, Bon Iver, Snarky Puppy, etc.), Resurrection was mixed live in Chicago by Chris Gelin at Opus Audio Labs. The album also includes highlights like "See Your Face," showcasing the band's growth following an extended hiatus from the studio, and lead single "Wish You Would," which blends breezy guitar riffs with profound insight. Revitalized and spiritually aligned, Resurrection reignites the musical passion that has always united the band of brothers, paying homage to Texas icons and their own iconic sound.

This year, Los Lonely Boys also celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their self-titled debut, which reached double-platinum status and yielded the gold-certified, generational smash "Heaven," earning them a GRAMMY Award for Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and performance on the GRAMMY telecast. The brothers' follow-up Sacred landed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for fan favorites Forgiven, Rockpango, and Revelation. Along the way, Los Lonely Boys have collaborated with legends such as Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John, and performed everywhere from The World Series to a recent tour with The Who.

Even as they've been away from the studio, Los Lonely Boys have continued to tour tirelessly for decades, and this summer they've hit the road again for an extensive, months-long run across the US. They will also perform on select shows alongside long time mentors Los Lobos, beginning tonight. See dates below, and find tickets here.

RESURRECTION TRACKLISTING

1. Wish You Would

2. I Let You Think That You Do

3. Dance With Me

4. Send More Love

5. Natural Thing

6. Can't Get No Love

7. See Your Face

8. Painted Memories

9. Hooked On You

10. Bloodwater

