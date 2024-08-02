Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'

(Nuclear Blast) Marilyn Manson announces his eagerly anticipated return with the new single 'As Sick As The Secrets Within,' which is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.
Recently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, Manson emerges with his first new music in 4 years; an intense, anthemic song recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates.
Manson will kick off a tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH tonight in Hershey, PA and will perform a handful of headline shows during the Aug/Sept excursion. Additionally, European tour dates have been announced and are on sale now for February 2025.
NORTH AMERICA
Aug 2 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*
Aug 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 7 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp
Aug 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*
Aug 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
Aug 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon*
Aug 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Aug 21 - Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center
Aug 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre*
Aug 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug 28 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre*
Aug 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live At Northern Quest
Aug 31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
Sep 1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino*
Sep 3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amp
Sep 4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp
Sep 6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden
Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amp
Sep 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amp
Sep 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amp
Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp
Sep 19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
EUROPE
Feb 10 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622*
Feb 11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz*
Feb 13 - Munich, DE - Zenith*
Feb 14 - Brno, ZC - Hala Vodova*
Feb 16 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*
Feb 17 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hall*
Feb 19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live*
Feb 21 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo*
Feb 22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*
Feb 23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*
* Headline Shows
