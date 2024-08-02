Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'

(Nuclear Blast) Marilyn Manson announces his eagerly anticipated return with the new single 'As Sick As The Secrets Within,' which is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.

Recently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, Manson emerges with his first new music in 4 years; an intense, anthemic song recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates.

Manson will kick off a tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH tonight in Hershey, PA and will perform a handful of headline shows during the Aug/Sept excursion. Additionally, European tour dates have been announced and are on sale now for February 2025.

NORTH AMERICA

Aug 2 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

Aug 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 7 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp

Aug 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

Aug 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Aug 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon*

Aug 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Aug 21 - Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center

Aug 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre*

Aug 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 28 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre*

Aug 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live At Northern Quest

Aug 31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sep 1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino*

Sep 3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amp

Sep 4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp

Sep 6 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden

Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amp

Sep 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amp

Sep 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amp

Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp

Sep 19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

EUROPE

Feb 10 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622*

Feb 11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz*

Feb 13 - Munich, DE - Zenith*

Feb 14 - Brno, ZC - Hala Vodova*

Feb 16 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*

Feb 17 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hall*

Feb 19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live*

Feb 21 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo*

Feb 22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*

Feb 23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*

* Headline Shows

