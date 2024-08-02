Singled Out: Everybody's Side Project's Searching For a Ray of Hope

Daryl Uhrin recently ended his 15-year hiatus from music with the launch of Everbody's Side Project and the release of the new EP "Searching For a Ray of Hope". To celebrate we asked Daryl to tell us about the track "I Hate Where We Started". Here is the story:

'I Hate Where We Started' is a true story about myself and a girl. She was a friend of a friend, and whenever we found ourselves at the same party or event, we naturally gravitated towards each other. We'd have those long, intimate conversations that hit you right in the feelings. Despite our different backgrounds-she was high class, and I was very much low class-we connected deeply.

Eventually, we exchanged phone numbers. She'd text me on weekends, asking if I was going out. While she dressed up for fancy bars, I was at my kind of bar with bleached hair, ripped jeans from skateboarding earlier that day, and a skull T-shirt. My band played downtown occasionally, and she would come to see us at places like the Coach and Horse, a basement bar with warped floors that smelled like wet potatoes. But she still came.

After our gigs, we'd pile into a cab with friends and head to our mutual friend's apartment. We'd fall asleep on the couch-nothing more, no sexy touching, not even a kiss. I'd wake up in the morning to a note saying something like, "I had a great night, talk soon!"

At the time, I was so busy with my band and work that I wasn't looking for a girlfriend and didn't ask many questions about her. Eventually, our mutual friend told me she had a much older boyfriend. It was hard not to be heartbroken. I take things slow, and my relationships are generally long-term. Subconsciously, I was building myself up to be her boyfriend. Despite the systemic barriers, I knew deep down it would be a Romeo and Juliet situation-without the tragic ending.

