Stream The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Album

(The Oriel Company) The Smashing Pumpkins release their new album Aghori Mhori Mei. The album comes amidst the band's highly-successful international tour, which is currently in the middle of its North American run of shows with additional performances to follow in Latin America this Fall.

The Smashing Pumpkins' thirteenth collection to date, Aghori Mhori Mei is a bruising and shadowy return to form from original Smashing Pumpkins members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Billy Corgan. The new album harkens back to the band's early 90's canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled, and continues the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off a decade ago. Just last year, the band released the third and final Act of their sprawling and adventurous rock opera ATUM, a sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/The Machines Of God. While some artists might take a breather after an acclaimed and ambitious triple album, Corgan went straight back into the studio to write, produce, and record this new 10-track body of work. As vital and vibrant a songwriter as ever, Corgan had quickly promised a 2024 follow-up on the horizon, which serves as the latest twist in Corgan's careful commitment to how his art is presented. The band completed the recording of Aghori Mhori Mei amidst an expansive touring schedule across the last few years.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'you can't go home again'," Corgan remarks. "Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

The band kicked off an expansive run of North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, while also performing solo arena bookings nationwide through September. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC on August 3. Later this fall, the band's upcoming multi-city Latin American Fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

Now, the band will bring Aghori Mhori Mei to the stage across the entirety of 2024.

2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

^Festival

8/3 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival^

8/4 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 - New York, NY - Citi Field*

8/7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

8/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

8/16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field*

8/18 - Sioux City, IA - Battery Park

8/20 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark*

8/24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

8/30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park*

9/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

9/4 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*

9/7 - Denver, CO - Coors Field*

9/10 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*

9/14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

9/20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park*

9/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park*

9/24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park*

9/27 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

2024 LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/1 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BRB

11/3 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed

11/5 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

11/10 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

11/12 - Quito, Ecuador - Coliseo General Rumi-ahui

11/14 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

11/16 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Parque Viva

Related Stories

The Smashing Pumpkins To Rock Latin America This Fall

The Smashing Pumpkins Rotten Apples Coming To Vinyl

The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour

News > The Smashing Pumpkins