Mojo Thunder 'Let It Fall' With New Single

Kentucky rockers Mojo Thunder have shared a music video for their new song "Let It Fall", which is the third single from their forthcoming album, "The infinite Hope", that will arrive on August 30th.

Noble PR sent over these details: The Infinite Hope album will debut digitally Friday 16 August 2024, ahead of its Friday 30 August physical release date of the CD and vinyl. Written by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Sean Sullivan, guitarist Bryson Willoughby, and drummer Zac Shoopman, "Let it Fall" is an emotionally rich rocker that truly defines what the band refers to as "Southern Alternative."

"It is about personal mistakes that lead to losing someone you're in love with," says Sullivan about "Let It Fall." "Seeing as nothing new (perhaps better) can begin until the old has been put to rest."

Willoughby, who penned the track's title adds, "We often deny ourselves grace in our lowest moments, and Let it Fall embodies accountability, forgiveness, and the permission to let go so you can move forward."

Commenting on the song structure Shoopman says, " It was a true exercise in playing only what's necessary for me. The way everything weaves together and climaxes into the final chorus feels great." Of his lyrical contributions he adds, "The idea that we're all just a bit of evolved cosmic debris is fascinating to me, which is where the line about being dust from a star came from."

On the album as a whole bassist Andrew Brockman says, "We've tapped into something I don't think we were capable of a few years ago, and it's been awesome to grow as musicians and people with this group."

The Infinite Hope explores topics such as activism ("Caroline"), tragedy ("Memphis"), the dark side of the American south ("Holy Ghost'), Love ("Grace," "Coming Back To You") and the search for truth ("Greetings from Western Art"). Champions of self-empowerment and authenticity, the band has cultivated a community built around acceptance. There is a sense of belonging in the music, and as the album title suggests, a call for hope.

Produced by Duane Lundy (Ringo Starr, Justin Wells, Sturgill Simpson) at the Lexington Recording Co. Lundy said, "We all shared the desire to do things as a unit, to perform, to mine for as many dynamics and emotion in their performances, but still putting the priority on the songs," says Lundy about the recording process.

Continues Lundy, "The lyrics are thoughtful and meaningful, something that I feel like is often slighted in current rock material, but my main takeaway was the quality of people they are. Their invitation meant a great deal to me, and I feel like I have four new family members."

