Pete Townshend Proteges The Wild Things 'Come Around'

Pete Townshend proteges The Wild Things have shared their new single, "Come Around," that comes from their forthcoming album, "Afterglow", which was co-produced by The Who legend.
Shore Fire Media sent over these details: Afterglow tells the story of the residents of the fictional town of Valentine amidst a paranormal phenomenon. Co-produced by the band's mentor and champion Pete Townshend, Afterglow is an exhilarating reinvention of the concept album and the fullest glimpse yet of the group's unique creative outlook and seemingly limitless potential.
The announcement is accompanied by the single "Come Around", a jangly ode to the power of music and the thrill of finding that one record that makes everything else in life disappear.
Speaking about the track, the band noted: "Come Around" is a story of that one lover you just can't quit. The end of the night rolls around, the records come out, the house party cools and you find yourself in those comforting arms once more... swaying to the beat..."
Inspired by both their rock heroes (The Who, Springsteen, etc) and the heartfelt campiness of classic 80s adventure films like Back To The Future, Afterglow's unique format allows listeners to program their own listening experience. With this album, the given tracklist is simply a suggested roadmap to the town of Valentine, and listeners are encouraged to adjust the song list to unlock deeper nuances of the storyline. It's a thrilling update to the almost century-old album format, and showcases the unique storytelling ambitions of this fledgling unit.
The album will be accompanied by a retro-style choose-your-path text game that brings to life the narrative of the album and will tickle the nostalgia of 80s/90s gaming fans.
Additionally, the music video for "Come Around" serves as a playful homage to VH1's iconic "Pop-Up Video" series, providing a variety of informative tidbits for the song, the band, and the forthcoming album.
The band commented on the album: "Afterglow" is the culmination of years of evolution of the band. We couldn't have ever dreamt that we'd be able to create this expansive project as we truly envisioned, but with the help of some incredible mentors, a lot of determination and belief in each other...here we are!"
Pete Townshend on his proteges: "I loved working with The Wild Things on the music that became Afterglow. The songs are rocking, but also full of nuances and witty cleverness. They are a fireball of energy and creativity and having supported The Who a few times I know they are spectacular live. Every one of them is so talented.
Syd is a sort of rock star triumph. She is a great singer and actress. I've known her since before she was kicking off the band with her brother. She played the part of Jimmy's love object in my touring production of Quadrophenia. Rob, her husband, also in The Wild Things, was also in Quadrophenia UK tour. And he and Syd fell in love. So I am not only their record producer I am also their CUPID."
