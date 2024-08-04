Skid Row React To Aerosmith Retirement News

Skid Row took to social media to pay tribute to their former tourmates Aerosmith after the legendary band announced on Friday (August 2nd) that they had been forced to cancel their Peace Out Farewell Tour and retire from tour because vocalist Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from his vocal injuries.

Shortly after Aerosmith broke the news, Skid Row shared, "We were honored to share the stage with the legendary Aerosmith for their Pump tour in 1989 - 1990. Their energy, talent, and passion for music have always been an inspiration to us and countless others. As they retire from the touring stage, we want to celebrate their incredible career and the indelible mark they've left on us and rock 'n' roll history. Here's some favorite memories from Snake, Scotti and Rachel when they toured with them."

The individual members also shared their thoughts, beginning with Dave "Snake" Sabo: "Touring with Aerosmith was one of the greatest times in the history of our band. Every night, no matter how good of a show we thought we had, they would go out and show us, and the rest of the world, why they are one of the most legendary and iconic bands in the annals of rock n roll. And, as great of a band as they are, they are even better people! They treated us so amazingly and taught us humility, gratitude and grace in the midst of their immense success. Thank you so much to the boys in Aerosmith for giving a bunch of punks from NJ the opportunity and the honor to share the stage with absolute legends! And for giving the world some of the greatest music ever created!! There will never be another Aerosmith!"

Scotti Hill: "The few months we spent on tour with Aerosmith was a unique once-in-a-lifetime experience. Being able to sit and talk guitars with Brad and Joe. Saying hi to Steven in a backstage hallway as he chomped a plain baked potato to carb load before a show. Feeling that instantly recognizable groove of Tom and Joey every night. Unforgettable in every way. Thank you, Aerosmith"

Rachel Bolan: "For me personally, it was the first time we toured with the band that influenced my playing and my songwriting. Every time I ran into one of those guys in the hallway or they walk into the dressing room, I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming."

"Here's to Aerosmith's amazing journey and the countless memories they've created for fans worldwide. Thank you for the music and memories!"

