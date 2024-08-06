Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated'

Rammstein have addressed the sexual assault allegations in a statement that the band released thanking fans for support during their European tour, stating that they are "baseless and grossly exaggerated".

Delivered in their native German, here is a translation that was done online, "We want to say a big thank you to all of our fans, our friends and visitors to our concerts. Thank you for your support, your warmth and support on this 2024 tour. We could feel it everywhere and felt carried on a wave full of emotions. It was an honor to be able to play for you, to be a part of these happy moments and the joy we shared. Because of you, we are a band that has found its joy in music and on stage again. Every concert was a healing act for us. We thank you for that.

"We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer. We take this debate seriously, even if a lot of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated. It is an internal process that will accompany us for a long time. Each of us does it in our own way and deals with it differently. At this point we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.

"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans. It's not Rammstein. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues.

"Farewell, goodbye, GOODBYE!!"

