Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated'

Rammstein have addressed the sexual assault allegations in a statement that the band released thanking fans for support during their European tour, stating that they are "baseless and grossly exaggerated".
Delivered in their native German, here is a translation that was done online, "We want to say a big thank you to all of our fans, our friends and visitors to our concerts. Thank you for your support, your warmth and support on this 2024 tour. We could feel it everywhere and felt carried on a wave full of emotions. It was an honor to be able to play for you, to be a part of these happy moments and the joy we shared. Because of you, we are a band that has found its joy in music and on stage again. Every concert was a healing act for us. We thank you for that.
"We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer. We take this debate seriously, even if a lot of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated. It is an internal process that will accompany us for a long time. Each of us does it in our own way and deals with it differently. At this point we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.
"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans. It's not Rammstein. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues.
"Farewell, goodbye, GOODBYE!!"
The 69 Eyes Deliver Video For Cover Of Rammstein's 'Feuer Frei!'
Burton C. Bell Leads Cover Of Rammstein's 'Du Hast'
Rammstein's 'Deutschland' Given EDM Makeover By Front Line Assembly
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith- Classics KISS Songs Covered By Co-Writer Bryan Adams- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith- Bryan Adams Rocks Classics KISS Songs That He Co-Wrote- more
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record in Nashville- Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated'
2024 Bowl For Ronnie (James Dio) Event Announced
D.O.A, FEAR And War On Women Launching Tour
Meshuggah's Jens Kidman Fuels 'The Last Ballad of Damrod' From The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Chicago Launching New 2024 North American Tour
Better Lovers Announce North American Tour
Watch Metallica Rock 'Orion' In Madrid
Creedence Clearwater Revival In The Studio For 'Green River' Anniversary