Nektar Launching New Album Trilogy With 'Mission To Mars'

Legendary prog band Nektar will be launching "Mission To Mars", the first in their new trilogy, on August 30th via Deko Entertainment. Chipster sent over the following details:

Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favored extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with "A Tab in the Ocean" (1972) and "Remember the Future" (1973). Nearly 20 albums later, the band's artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their album "The Other Side" (2020) which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music. For over half a century, Nektar has been the guiding star for countless fans, leading them on mesmerizing expeditions through the vast expanses of the cosmos and the depths of the ocean. With their unique fusion of progressive rock and stunning visuals, these trailblazing prog-rock legends have ignited the imaginations of generations.

As they began the next 50 years of their career, they kicked it off earlier this year with "Journey to The Other Side - Live at The Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023". Capturing the band with a 2CD/Blu-Ray set clocking in at over 2 and 1/2 hours and spanning the band's entire career with classics like "Remember the Future Parts 1 & 2", "A Tab in the Ocean", and the last to have primary member Ron Howden who died suddenly at the age of 78 on September 29th, 2023.

Now Nektar is broadening their horizons with the first in the Mission to Mars trilogy. Their first to feature new drummer, Jay Dittamo, alongside longtime members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, vocals), Kendall Scott (keyboards, synths), Maryann Castello (vocals) and original founding member Derek "Mo" Moore (bass guitar, vocals). From the rocking title track "Mission to Mars" to the beautiful "I'll Let You In," Nektar covers all the prog rock bases while venturing into some new melodic territories. As both Mo and Ryche state, "Mission to Mars' hails back to Nektar's early roots before prog music was even a term, a blend of rock and progressive elements that define Nektar's musical evolution. From day one we had a special feeling about our new album 'Mission to Mars. ' We hope you do too."

The band kicks off the next leg of the Mission to Mars tour in August.

AUG 24: Williams Center, Rutherford, NJ - Home of Progstock

AUG 25: My Fathers Place, Glen Cove, NY

AUG 27: The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

SEPT 6: Nene Valley Rock Festival 2024, Grimsthorpe, UK

