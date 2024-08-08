AC/DC Announce Final Batch Of Special 50th Annivesary Reissues

AC/DC continue with their 50th anniversary celebration by launching the pre-orders for the final batch of their special gold vinyl reissue campaign that includes "Flick Of The Switch", "Fly On The Wall", "Blow Up Your Video," "Black Ice", "Live At River Plate", and "Power Up".

The expected ship date is September 25th. Each of the limited edition LPs comes with an album-specific 12"x12" print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing.

Flick Of The Switch - The self-produced album saw the band return to the rawer sound of their earlier records. Tracks like "Bedlam In Belgium" and "Nervous Shakedown" still remain firm fan favorites 40 years later.

Fly On The Wall - This 1985 album was the band's first to be produced solely by Angus and Malcolm Young. It was accompanied by long-form video of the same name, which saw the band playing five tracks from the album in a club full of shady characters and an animated fly, like the one featured on the album cover.

Blow Up Your Video - Initially released in 1988 and recorded in London and the South of France, the album contains the UK hit single "Heatseeker" and the US Rock hit "That's The Way I Wanna Rock 'n' Roll".

Black Ice - Issued in the fall of 2008, the album saw the band working with producer Brendan O'Brien for the first time. They have since worked together on Rock Or Bust In 2014 and Power Up in 2020. Black Ice'was AC/DC's first UK #1 album since Back In Black'and their first US #1 since For Those About To Rock.

Live At River Plate - Recorded, along with a David Mallet-directed live film, on 4th December 2009 at the second of three sold-out shows at the legendary River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the Black Ice Tour, in front of a crowd of over 60,000.

Power Up - AC/DC's latest album, released in November 2020, was their first in six years. Released to fan and critical acclaim, it topped the charts in 21 countries, and the resulting European tour saw the band perform to over one million fans.

