Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour has released his brand new single "Dark and Velvet Nights", a track from his forthcoming album, "Luck And Strange", which will arrive on September 6th.
Gilmour will premiere the music video for the song, created by Julia Soboleva with animation by Levan Kvan, at 12:15PM ET today, August 9th. We were sent the following details about the track, Written by David Gilmour and Polly Samson, 'Dark And Velvet Nights' came from a poem Polly had written. David Gilmour 'The music sprang out one day. It was so exciting to have come across this groove. Polly had given me a beautiful poem for our wedding anniversary, which was sitting on the desk right next to me, so I picked it up and sang it on the track, to hear what it would sound like with words. I played it to Polly, and she said, "Lovely, great, I'll need fiddle with it a bit. So she added a couple of verses, and there it was - very serendipitous."
'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman. The album features nine tracks, including the beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 1999 song, 'Between Two Points' which features 22-year-old Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp, the lead-off track from the album, 'The Piper's Call' and the title track which features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David's house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.
David Gilmour will be performing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York the live band features Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, and Louise Marshall with Hattie and Charley Webb on vocals.
David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'
