Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons

Monuments have been forced to go on hiatus, canceling their upcoming U.S. tour with Leprous and Fight The Fight, and stopping work on their next album as John Browne deals with health issues.

The band shared via social media, "Dear friends, fans and supporters. It's with great sadness that we must announce that we will not be able to play the upcoming US tour together with Leprous and Fight The Fight. We are also halting the songwriting process for M5 for the time being.

"As some of you are aware, Browne was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis a few years ago. To get his condition under control and in the right direction he'll be spending a bit of time to make it more comfortable to live with. For now, we'll be on indefinite hiatus until it's under control. Please keep the Monuments flag flying high until we return.

"-Browne, Andy, and Werner

Related Stories

Monuments Deliver 'False Providence' Video

Monuments Share 'Cardinal Red' Video

Monuments Releasing New Album 'In Stasis' This Spring

Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'

News > Monuments