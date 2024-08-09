Rock 'n' Roll History from the Sunset Strip have shared part 1 of their 5-part series "Welcome To The Rainbow - Tales of rock'n'roll debauchery from LA's famed Sunset Strip," about the famed Rainbow Bar and Grill and other iconic spots on the strip.
Here is the synopsis: At last comes the cult classic documentary "Welcome to the Rainbow". Featuring sordid tales of rock'n'roll debauchery from L.A.'s notorious Rainbow Bar and Grill as well as the world famous Whisky A Go Go, and The Roxy.
"This 5-part documentary gives you all the dirty details directly from the mouths of those who created them - Lemmy of Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne, Ron Jeremy, Motley Crue, Led Zeppelin, infamous groupie Pamela Des Barres, Robby Krieger of The Doors, porn star Caressa Savage, owner Mario Maglieri, and many, many more.
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster Party Appearance
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary- more
AC/DC- Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'- Paul McCartney And Wings: One Hand Clapping, Rare Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters- more
The Oak Ridge Boys Release Music Video For 'Elvira' For The First Time Ever- Watch Ashley McBryde Perform 'The Devil I Know' On 'GMA'- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'
Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary
Skillet Launch 'Revolution' With 'Unpopular' Video
Pop Evil Deliver 'What Remains' And Announce New Member
The Killers Return With First New Song and Video of the Year 'Bright Lights'
KISS Icon Peter Criss Announces Famous Monsters Festival Appearance
Punk Rock Karaoke Recruit Descendents' Milo Aukerman For New Release
Joanne Shaw Taylor Teams With Sav Madigan For 'Hold Of My Heart'