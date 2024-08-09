Pop Evil Deliver 'What Remains' And Announce New Member

Pop Evil have shared their brand new single "What Remains". The track is accompanied by a lyric video and visualizer, which was produced by Wage War's Cody Quistad. They also announced a new band member

Vocalist Leigh Kakaty shared, "Over the years, I've been faced with torment; departures, failures, and uphill climbs. It takes a reckoning to strip us to our core and confront our true selves. What endures beyond these trials is who you are, your essence. That is what remains.

"On our upcoming album, we have dared ourselves to make the most lyrically raw and sonically heavy album of our career. 'What Remains' sets the tone of what is to come."

Kakaty also shared this big news, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the Pop Evil lineup - Blake Allison." Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.

Related Stories

Pop Evil Stream 'Skeletons' Video

Pop Evil Announce Flesh & Bone Tour

Pop Evil Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access to New Album 'Skeletons'

News > Pop Evil