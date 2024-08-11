Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Make Them Suffer have release a brand new single and video "Oscillator" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new self-titled album on November 8th.
They had this to say, "'Oscillator' is more than just a song about screen addiction; it delves into the profound impact this addiction has on mental health. As we become more reliant on this constant source of stimulation, our baseline joy and excitement for life in general becomes lowered. [We] believe we are currently facing a mental health crisis, largely attributable to screen addiction.
"The decision to self-title our latest record was a significant one. It stands as an authentic representation of the band's sound. We loved our band name in the early years, however, through all these years of growth, we believe the songs on this album are the best representation of 'Make Them Suffer' as a name and, more importantly, as our vision for the band. The album represents years of growth, evolution of sound, and is a 'full circle' representation of that vision."
