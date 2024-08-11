.

Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

08-11-2024
Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Make Them Suffer have release a brand new single and video "Oscillator" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new self-titled album on November 8th.

They had this to say, "'Oscillator' is more than just a song about screen addiction; it delves into the profound impact this addiction has on mental health. As we become more reliant on this constant source of stimulation, our baseline joy and excitement for life in general becomes lowered. [We] believe we are currently facing a mental health crisis, largely attributable to screen addiction.

"The decision to self-title our latest record was a significant one. It stands as an authentic representation of the band's sound. We loved our band name in the early years, however, through all these years of growth, we believe the songs on this album are the best representation of 'Make Them Suffer' as a name and, more importantly, as our vision for the band. The album represents years of growth, evolution of sound, and is a 'full circle' representation of that vision."

Related Stories
Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Make Them Suffer Unleash 'Epitaph' Video

Make Them Suffer Premiere 'Ghost Of Me' Video

News > Make Them Suffer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite- Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online- more

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance- Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report

Latest News

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite

Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True

Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo

Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Hear Fame on Fire's 'Nothing Left (The Fool'

StrateJacket Make 'Bad Start' With New Video

Red Giant Share 'Mosters' Video