Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite

Sammy Hagar says that he reached out to Alex Van Halen to take part in the Best Of All Worlds Tour that celebrates the band's legacy, but he never got a response from the drummer. The Red Rocker believes he knows the reason why.
Hagar told the Las Vegas Review-Journal , "I reached out to Alex a dozen times, before this tour was announced, and got no response.
"I mean, I've asked him to meet me under any conditions, any circumstances, anytime, anyplace, anywhere. It's not like, 'Well, let me think about it.' It's like, no answer. Zero."
He believes that Alex's upcoming autobiography, "Brothers", is the reason why he didn't hear back. "I'm sure when he made his book deal, they said, 'You cannot talk to Dave, and you cannot talk to Hagar. I guarantee you, that that was part of the deal."
