Avenged Sevenfold Announce $25 For 25 Club Show With Death By Stereo

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they will be playing a special club show as special guests to Death By Stereo on October 25th, 2024 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca.

A7X shared via social media, "$25 for 25 years. Deathbats Club presents Death By Stereo with special guests Avenged Sevenfold (playing cuts from their two new albums Waking the Fallen and City of Evil).

"Tickets on sale Friday 8/16 at 10am PT. 2 tickets max. Must have a deathbat to purchase tickets. For those interested in joining the

@DeathbatsClub, you can join here: https://bit.ly/DeathbatsClub."

