W.A.S.P. Replace Death Angel With Armored Saint For North American Tour

W.A.S.P. have announced announce that Armored Saint have replaced Death Angel as special guests on their forthcoming Album One Alive North American Tour this fall.

They shared, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Death Angel will no longer be able to be a part of this tour." Details about the circumstances were not shared at press time but Death Angel still shows that their 9th annual Another Death Angel Xmas Show will still be taking place on December 13th and 14th.

The W.A.S.P. trek is set to kick off on October 26th in San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater without the support acts and will conclude on December 14th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

10/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

10/28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10/30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

11/2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

11/8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

11/9 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

11/10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/11 - Toronto, ON - History

11/13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11/14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

11/15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

11/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

11/22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

11/26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

11/30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

12/1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

12/4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

12/6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

12/7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

12/9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

12/10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

12/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

12/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Related Stories

W.A.S.P Announce 2nd Edition Of The 7 Savage: 1984 - 1992

W.A.S.P. Announce First Leg Of 40th Anniversary World Tour

News > WASP