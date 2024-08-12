W.A.S.P. Replace Death Angel With Armored Saint For North American Tour

W.A.S.P. have announced announce that Armored Saint have replaced Death Angel as special guests on their forthcoming Album One Alive North American Tour this fall.
They shared, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Death Angel will no longer be able to be a part of this tour." Details about the circumstances were not shared at press time but Death Angel still shows that their 9th annual Another Death Angel Xmas Show will still be taking place on December 13th and 14th.
The W.A.S.P. trek is set to kick off on October 26th in San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater without the support acts and will conclude on December 14th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.
10/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
10/28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
10/30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
11/2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
11/8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
11/9 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
11/10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/11 - Toronto, ON - History
11/13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
11/15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
11/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
11/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
11/22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
11/26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
11/29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
11/30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
12/1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
12/4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
12/6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
12/7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
12/9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
12/10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
12/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
12/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
