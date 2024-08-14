Metallica Expand 'Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton'

Metallica have announced that they have expanded their recently launched "Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton", a special exhibit they created to honor their legendary late bass player.

The band shared, "After the July 23 launch of Metallica.com's first Black Box exhibit, Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton, we're excited to release the latest additions to this meaningful installation.

"In case you missed it, this exhibit is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the man and the musician. This marks the second of four releases and contains everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way." Check it out here.

Last month they shared about the launch, "Now that The Metallica Black Box has made the move to Metallica.com, we're excited to share our first exhibit launch with you! This one has been a long time coming, and we know you've been eagerly awaiting it. Introducing Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton, honoring the life and legacy of the man and the musician.

"Though Cliff's time with Metallica was brief, his impact and influence remain monumental through his music, our memories, and stories. To celebrate our brother, we've dipped into our vault to share pieces of him that we've hung onto all these years. And because the 'Metallica Cliff' is just one side of him, we've recruited his friends, peers, and fans to join us in telling his story. We'd like to extend a massive thank you to the Burton family for sharing memories that go as far back as Cliff's childhood.

"The first of four releases in this exhibit, today's drop contains everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. So dig in and take your time with this content - there will be more where that came from! Come back on August 13 to check out the next release.

"As a reminder, The Metallica Black Box is our digital museum of memorabilia, ranging from personal band member collections to fan contributions and everything in between. Entrance is free, but you must have a Fifth Member account. Not a Fifth Member? Sign up!"

