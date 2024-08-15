New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'

Motley Crue guitarist John 5 says that the band will be releasing new music "very, very soon", which would mark the follow-up to the group's latest single "Dogs Of War" that marked the first music from the band since he replaced founding member Mick Mars as lead guitarist.

John 5 broke the news about new music coming during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. When asked about the follow-up to "Dogs of War", he responded, "Yeah, actually, that's gonna be coming very soon. Actually, coming very, very soon. There's gonna be some announcements coming up very soon, and I can't really spill the beans now, but it is coming, baby. It is coming."

In a follow-up question, he was asked if the new song will be an original, and he shared, "Yes. Yeah. And it's so cool. It reminds me of, it's just like a little old Aerosmith. I don't know. It's just that Motley cool riff.

"And Nikki is just amazing with that melody and all that stuff. He's just incredible with those lyrics and melodies. So I'm really excited for the song to come out. I think people are going to super, super dig it."

